Happy Birthday: Legendary TV producer Norman Lear turns 100 Known for popular sitcoms such as All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Lear has no intention of slowing down. He will be executive producing the remake of his series Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

Television Happy Birthday: Legendary TV producer Norman Lear turns 100 Happy Birthday: Legendary TV producer Norman Lear turns 100 Listen · 2:21 2:21 Known for popular sitcoms such as All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Lear has no intention of slowing down. He will be executive producing the remake of his series Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor