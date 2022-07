Protecting yourself from the BA.5 omicron subvariant NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bob Wachter, chair of the University of California, San Francisco Department of Medicine, about the omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant.

Health Protecting yourself from the BA.5 omicron subvariant Protecting yourself from the BA.5 omicron subvariant Listen · 6:23 6:23 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bob Wachter, chair of the University of California, San Francisco Department of Medicine, about the omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor