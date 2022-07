2 possible 2024 presidential candidates, Trump and Pence, gave speeches in Washington Donald Trump and Mike Pence are both making early pitches to potentially lead their party in the 2024 election. Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and their split hang over their prospects.

Politics 2 possible 2024 presidential candidates, Trump and Pence, gave speeches in Washington 2 possible 2024 presidential candidates, Trump and Pence, gave speeches in Washington Listen · 4:12 4:12 Donald Trump and Mike Pence are both making early pitches to potentially lead their party in the 2024 election. Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and their split hang over their prospects. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor