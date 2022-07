Amelia Earhart statue is unveiled at the U.S. Capitol A statue honoring aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart was unveiled Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall. Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

