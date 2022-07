Cleaning a great floating garbage patch the size of Texas The Kwai, a 140-foot cargo ship, just made a 45-day round trip from Hawaii and back. It's load? About 96 tons of trash from a floating garbage patch the size of Texas.

Environment Cleaning a great floating garbage patch the size of Texas Cleaning a great floating garbage patch the size of Texas Listen · 1:55 1:55 The Kwai, a 140-foot cargo ship, just made a 45-day round trip from Hawaii and back. It's load? About 96 tons of trash from a floating garbage patch the size of Texas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor