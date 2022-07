Encore: 'Into the Woods' returns to Broadway The concert version of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods moves to Broadway, with Sara Bareilles, Brian D'Arcy James and others.

Theater Encore: 'Into the Woods' returns to Broadway Encore: 'Into the Woods' returns to Broadway Listen · 7:13 7:13 The concert version of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods moves to Broadway, with Sara Bareilles, Brian D'Arcy James and others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor