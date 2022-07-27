Planet Money Summer School 3: Booms, Busts & Us

Life has its ups and downs. The economy is no exception.

The good times can lift millions out of poverty, create new jobs, and fuel innovation through increased saving and investment. The bad times can be devastating. People lose their jobs, families are forced to make sacrifices, and businesses disappear in what feels like the blink of an eye. Economists dub this ebb & flow, the business cycle.

It is such an essential force of such consequence that understanding and taming the business cycle is one of the grand dreams of the field of economics.

This week, we hear two stories of living through the business cycle, one personal, on business, and the techniques created by economists and governments to help mitigate that pain and the business cycle's effects.

We Cover:

The Business Cycle

Contractions and recessions

How it exacerbates inequality

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Counter cyclical government policy

Homework:

Think about a moment when you or the people around you felt the effects of the business cycle? Let us know using #PMSummerSchool.

Econ songs of summer: Every week, we'll pick a few of our favorites and add them to our playlist. Recommend your favorite on social media. Make sure to use #PMSummerschool.

At Planet Money Summer School, phones ARE allowed during class. Check out this week's PM Tik Tok!

