How The FDA Is Addressing Vaping And E-Cigarettes : 1A More than 2 million high school and middle students reported using e-cigarettes in 2021. A quarter of them say they vape daily. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is trying to do something about it.

Last month, the agency ordered one of the largest vaping companies in the country, Juul, to pull its products from the market so it could conduct a sweeping review. But a day later, an appeals court blocked the FDA's plan. The temporary stay suspends the ban on marketing Juul products, but it doesn't rescind it.

We discuss the role of federal agencies in regulating e-cigarettes and vaping products and what restrictions—if any—should be placed on them.

Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

So what restrictions—if any—should be placed on e-cigarettes and vaping products? And what role should federal agencies play in regulating them?

Mitch Zeller, Cliff Douglas, and Dorian Fuhrman join us for the conversation.

