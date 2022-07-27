How The FDA Is Addressing Vaping And E-Cigarettes

More than 2 million high school and middle students reported using e-cigarettes in 2021. A quarter of them say they vape daily. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is trying to do something about it.

Last month, the agency ordered one of the country's largest vaping companies, Juul, to pull its product from the market so it could conduct a sweeping review. But a day later, an appeals court blocked the FDA's plan. The temporary stay suspends the ban on marketing Juul products, but it doesn't rescind it.

So what restrictions—if any—should be placed on e-cigarettes and vaping products? And what role should federal agencies play in regulating them?

Mitch Zeller, Cliff Douglas, and Dorian Fuhrman join us for the conversation.

