Water Week: Access To Clean Drinking Water

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mario Tama/Getty Images Mario Tama/Getty Images

Human beings start their days with water. A warm shower. Brushing teeth. Washing faces. The more than two million Americans who live without running water, however, aren't afforded this luxury.

Native American households are 19 times more likely to lack indoor plumbing than white households. And Blacks and Latinos are twice as likely according to the U.S Water Alliance.

And more than 25 million Americans don't drink water that meets federal health standards according to a study conducted by The Guardian.

Some places are trying to address the problem. Earlier this year, Newark, New Jersey, finished replacing all 23,000 of its lead pipes.

We hear from one of the people behind that push. But we start the conversation in Navajo Nation where one in three homes don't have running water.

Kurt Schwabe, Emma Robbins, Maura Allaire, and Yvette Jordan join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.