The Race To Curb Fentanyl Deaths

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images

More than 100,000 people died last year in America from a drug overdose, most of which involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl is deadly and it's winding up in street drugs of all kinds: heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and counterfeit Adderall.

"Getting people into treatment for substance use disorders is critical, but first, people need to survive to have that choice," said National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Director Dr. Nora D. Volkow.

We speak with grassroots, harm reductionists who are providing life-saving tools to the people of Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio. We discuss how pervasive fentanyl and other dangerous substances are in the illicit drug supply. We also discuss harm reduction solutions, like naloxone and fentanyl testing strips, that can keep everyone safer.

White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta, Savage Sisters Recovery Inc. Director and Founder Sarah Laurel, and the SOAR (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy, Respect) Initiative Executive Director Pranav Padmanabhan join us for the conversation.

