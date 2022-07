Sen. Manchin has reversed course and agreed to a climate and taxes bill Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have revived a deal for climate measures and changes to the tax code, in addition to measures aimed at reducing health care costs.

Politics Sen. Manchin has reversed course and agreed to a climate and taxes bill Sen. Manchin has reversed course and agreed to a climate and taxes bill Listen · 4:33 4:33 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have revived a deal for climate measures and changes to the tax code, in addition to measures aimed at reducing health care costs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor