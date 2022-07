GDP report will give clues as to whether the U.S. is in a recession The federal government is releasing its latest update on the U.S. economy. But numbers showing negative growth in the second quarter of the year will add to fears that a recession is underway.

GDP report will give clues as to whether the U.S. is in a recession The federal government is releasing its latest update on the U.S. economy. But numbers showing negative growth in the second quarter of the year will add to fears that a recession is underway.