Biden-Xi phone call is expected to cover Taiwan, tariffs and other issues President Biden and China's leader are expected to talk on the phone soon. A strain in relations has intensified over reports that House Speaker Pelosi is planning a trip to Taiwan.

Asia Biden-Xi phone call is expected to cover Taiwan, tariffs and other issues Biden-Xi phone call is expected to cover Taiwan, tariffs and other issues Audio will be available later today. President Biden and China's leader are expected to talk on the phone soon. A strain in relations has intensified over reports that House Speaker Pelosi is planning a trip to Taiwan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor