A big pink diamond has been discovered in an Angola mine The rare stone is the largest one discovered in over three centuries — weighing just under a pound. Similar diamonds have been purchased in the past for tens of millions of dollars.

Africa A big pink diamond has been discovered in an Angola mine A big pink diamond has been discovered in an Angola mine Listen · 0:28 0:28 The rare stone is the largest one discovered in over three centuries — weighing just under a pound. Similar diamonds have been purchased in the past for tens of millions of dollars. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor