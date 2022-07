Blinken reiterates Griner and Whelan have been wrongfully detained in Russia Secretary of State Blinken says he plans to speak with his Russian counterpart soon. A top priority is the release of Americans held by Russia: Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Europe Blinken reiterates Griner and Whelan have been wrongfully detained in Russia Blinken reiterates Griner and Whelan have been wrongfully detained in Russia Audio will be available later today. Secretary of State Blinken says he plans to speak with his Russian counterpart soon. A top priority is the release of Americans held by Russia: Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor