Amelia Earhart statue joins the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. The statue is one of two to represent Kansas in the Capitol's Statuary Hall Collection.

History Amelia Earhart statue joins the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall Amelia Earhart statue joins the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall Audio will be available later today. Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. The statue is one of two to represent Kansas in the Capitol's Statuary Hall Collection. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor