Biden adviser Gene Sperling sees U.S. hope and resilience despite shrinking economy NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with White House senior adviser Gene Sperling about Thursday's new GDP numbers and the health of the U.S. economy.

Politics Biden adviser Gene Sperling sees U.S. hope and resilience despite shrinking economy Biden adviser Gene Sperling sees U.S. hope and resilience despite shrinking economy Listen · 4:44 4:44 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with White House senior adviser Gene Sperling about Thursday's new GDP numbers and the health of the U.S. economy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor