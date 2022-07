Sacramento is in the Open Cup final after beating another Major League Soccer team The finals are set for the U.S. Open Cup, and there's a huge surprise. Lower-division Sacramento stunned a Major League Soccer powerhouse — the first time that's happened since 2008.

Sports Sacramento is in the Open Cup final after beating another Major League Soccer team Sacramento is in the Open Cup final after beating another Major League Soccer team Listen · 3:11 3:11 The finals are set for the U.S. Open Cup, and there's a huge surprise. Lower-division Sacramento stunned a Major League Soccer powerhouse — the first time that's happened since 2008. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor