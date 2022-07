Season 3 of 'Harley Quinn' is an example of how to keep superhero stories relevant HBO Max's animated series Harley Quinn is a madcap, often profane adult-oriented look at the Batman universe that succeeds more than most of DC's live action films. The third season begins Thursday.

