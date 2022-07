Encore: A posthumous album captures the humor — and heartache — of Sam Mehran Underground musician Sam Mehran died four years ago, but his music continues to be published. His entire found body of work now lives online.

Music Encore: A posthumous album captures the humor — and heartache — of Sam Mehran Encore: A posthumous album captures the humor — and heartache — of Sam Mehran Listen · 6:00 6:00 Underground musician Sam Mehran died four years ago, but his music continues to be published. His entire found body of work now lives online. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor