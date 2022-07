GLAAD president on fighting monkeypox stigma NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, about the organization working in partnership with the White House on the response to and messaging around monkeypox.

Health GLAAD president on fighting monkeypox stigma GLAAD president on fighting monkeypox stigma Listen · 4:06 4:06 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, about the organization working in partnership with the White House on the response to and messaging around monkeypox. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor