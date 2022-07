As the number of people fleeing Haiti for the U.S. spikes, so are related tragedies The number of people fleeing Haiti on boats for the dangerous journey to the U.S. is spiking and has led to tragedies, including 17 deaths when an overloaded boat capsized in the Bahamas.

World As the number of people fleeing Haiti for the U.S. spikes, so are related tragedies As the number of people fleeing Haiti for the U.S. spikes, so are related tragedies Listen · 4:07 4:07 The number of people fleeing Haiti on boats for the dangerous journey to the U.S. is spiking and has led to tragedies, including 17 deaths when an overloaded boat capsized in the Bahamas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor