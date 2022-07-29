The News Roundup for July 28, 2022

Republican politicians are embracing the term "Christian nationalist." Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for the GOP to promote the ideology multiple times in recent weeks. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert told a crowd in her home state that she was "tired of this separation of church and state junk."

The Washington Post reports the Justice Department is investigating former President Donald Trump as part of its criminal probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC this probe is "the most wide-ranging investigation in [department] history."

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID this week. He used his recovery as an opportunity to promote vaccines, citing the mildness of his illness compared to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the matter of where the COVID-19 pandemic began has been settled: the virus' origin has been pinpointed to a wet market in Wuhan, China.

The European Union has agreed to cut down on its gas usage so as to avoid a situation where its member countries would have to ration their petroleum due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Pope Francis apologized to indigenous communities in Canada over the church's past abuses of Native people. However, the Pope's decision to don a headdress on the trip has raised eyebrows in the communities to whom he and the Church are trying to apologize.

Jennifer Williams, Nancy Youssef, and Anne McElvoy join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.



Laura Barron-Lopez, Naftali Bendavid, and Sheryl Gay Stolberg join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

