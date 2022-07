A deal on climate, taxes and other issues is a big step forward, Sen. Jayapal says NPR's A Martinez speaks with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington state about the reconciliation bill that Senate Democrats reached on Wednesday.

Politics A deal on climate, taxes and other issues is a big step forward, Sen. Jayapal says A deal on climate, taxes and other issues is a big step forward, Sen. Jayapal says Listen · 4:37 4:37 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington state about the reconciliation bill that Senate Democrats reached on Wednesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor