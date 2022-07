2 dozen GOP senators are blasted for blocking a bill to aid veterans Veterans groups are slamming GOP senators for blocking a bill that would have given veterans, from Vietnam to Afghanistan, health care and benefits for illnesses from toxic chemicals and burn pits.

Politics 2 dozen GOP senators are blasted for blocking a bill to aid veterans 2 dozen GOP senators are blasted for blocking a bill to aid veterans Audio will be available later today. Veterans groups are slamming GOP senators for blocking a bill that would have given veterans, from Vietnam to Afghanistan, health care and benefits for illnesses from toxic chemicals and burn pits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor