StoryCorps: A mother and her adopted daughter reflect on their closeness Twenty-two years ago a woman traveled to China to adopt a baby girl. She recently sat down with her daughter at StoryCorps to talk about the adoption during the era of China's one-child policy.

StoryCorps: A mother and her adopted daughter reflect on their closeness StoryCorps: A mother and her adopted daughter reflect on their closeness Audio will be available later today. Twenty-two years ago a woman traveled to China to adopt a baby girl. She recently sat down with her daughter at StoryCorps to talk about the adoption during the era of China's one-child policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor