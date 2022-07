In Kentucky, at least 8 people are dead after torrential rains flood Appalachia Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the state after heavy rains and flash flooding led to massive damage in the eastern part of the state.

In Kentucky, at least 8 people are dead after torrential rains flood Appalachia

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the state after heavy rains and flash flooding led to massive damage in the eastern part of the state.