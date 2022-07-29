Bow down, Queen Bey's 'Renaissance' era has finally arrived

Enlarge this image toggle caption Carlijn Jacobs/Parkwood Entertainment Carlijn Jacobs/Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé's new album is here! Guest host Anna Sale chats with Dan Runcie, founder of the hip hop site Trapital, and Joey Guerra, music critic for the Houston Chronicle. They talk about Renaissance, what Beyoncé means to us and how this album meets the moment.



Also, It's Been a Minute producer Liam McBain talks to culture writer Crispin Long about their shared obsession with reality dating shows. They discuss how these shows lay bare our society's obsession with marriage, and why reality dating drama is so compelling — even to folks who don't buy into the fixation on finding "the one."

Read Crispin's Astra Magazine essay on reality dating shows here.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner and Janet Woojeong Lee. Our intern is Ehianeta Arheghan. Our supervising editor is Jessica Placzek, and our editors are Jessica Mendoza and Quinn O'Toole. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. You can follow us on Twitter @npritsbeenamin and email us at ibam@npr.org.