#2261: One Million Original Miles : The Best of Car Talk Julie from Maryland is trying to sell her much-beloved Chevy SUV but all her potential buyers are scared off by the car's high mileage. She needs a new sales strategy and Ray shares the story of trying to sell his old Pontiac with a million miles. And don't miss the return of the Puzzler from extended Summer vacation on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2261: One Million Original Miles #2261: One Million Original Miles Listen · 36:04 36:04 Julie from Maryland is trying to sell her much-beloved Chevy SUV but all her potential buyers are scared off by the car's high mileage. She needs a new sales strategy and Ray shares the story of trying to sell his old Pontiac with a million miles. And don't miss the return of the Puzzler from extended Summer vacation on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor