Two recession Indicators

Enlarge this image MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

So are we in a recession or not?

The question is back on our minds after another tough week of economic news, some not-so-great numbers and another interest rate hike from the Fed.

On today's show, deep dives into two numbers that help explain what's going on with the economy: CPI and GDP. What do they tell us? How do they help shape our expectations? And how can they be improved?

Check out this paper on grocery prices and inflation expectations, or this paper on the impact of gender roles on economic expectations to learn more about CPI.

For more on GDP, check out the RealTime Inequality website and the accompanying paper. Also, hop on over to the newsletter version of this story!

Music: Moment in the Sun

