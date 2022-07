In 1957, his grandma floated his street in a canoe. Now, the waters are rising again NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dee Davis, publisher of The Daily Yonder rural news site, about the flooding in his town Whitesburg, Ky.

Weather In 1957, his grandma floated his street in a canoe. Now, the waters are rising again In 1957, his grandma floated his street in a canoe. Now, the waters are rising again Listen · 5:22 5:22 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dee Davis, publisher of The Daily Yonder rural news site, about the flooding in his town Whitesburg, Ky. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor