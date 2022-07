Biden's week: COVID, a 'historic' agreement and the GDP The Democrats' agenda that looked stalled from the outside just got a major boost. Is there still time for things to turn around for Biden and his party before midterm elections?

Politics Biden's week: COVID, a 'historic' agreement and the GDP Biden's week: COVID, a 'historic' agreement and the GDP Listen · 4:30 4:30 The Democrats' agenda that looked stalled from the outside just got a major boost. Is there still time for things to turn around for Biden and his party before midterm elections? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor