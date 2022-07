Indigenous peoples react to the pope's apology for Canada's residential schools NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, about the pope's apology to Indigenous peoples for Canada's residential schools.

World Indigenous peoples react to the pope's apology for Canada's residential schools Indigenous peoples react to the pope's apology for Canada's residential schools Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, about the pope's apology to Indigenous peoples for Canada's residential schools. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor