The Arab Spring's last experiment in democracy is over NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Shadi Hamid, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about Tunisia's new constitutional referendum that gives President Kais Saied near total power.

World The Arab Spring's last experiment in democracy is over The Arab Spring's last experiment in democracy is over Listen · 4:18 4:18 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Shadi Hamid, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about Tunisia's new constitutional referendum that gives President Kais Saied near total power. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor