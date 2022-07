Can the monkeybox outbreak be stopped? Some experts say its too late There's increasing concern that the window of opportunity to contain the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. has closed. Some experts say it's already too late.

Health Can the monkeybox outbreak be stopped? Some experts say its too late Can the monkeybox outbreak be stopped? Some experts say its too late Listen · 6:49 6:49 There's increasing concern that the window of opportunity to contain the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. has closed. Some experts say it's already too late. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor