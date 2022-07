Fani Willis is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is the Atlanta area prosecutor investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the election results in Georgia in 2020.

