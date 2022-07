Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars slap in video Will Smith has posted a video apology to Chris Rock for striking him during the Oscars, calling his own behavior unacceptable. He acknowledged that Rock told him he wasn't ready to talk about it yet.

Pop Culture Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars slap in video Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars slap in video Listen · 3:16 3:16 Will Smith has posted a video apology to Chris Rock for striking him during the Oscars, calling his own behavior unacceptable. He acknowledged that Rock told him he wasn't ready to talk about it yet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor