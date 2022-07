For the 1st time since Russia invaded, ships are set to depart Ukraine with grain In Odessa, Ukraine is trying to launch ships filled with grain as part of deals brokered to address a global food shortage. Its ports have been closed since Russia invaded more than five months ago.

