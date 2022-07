Imprisoned women say male detainees assaulted them after paying to access their cells Twenty-eight women at an Indiana jail have filed federal lawsuits alleging they were assaulted, and at least two of them raped, in 2021 when incarcerated men paid an officer for access to their cells.

