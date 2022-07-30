If they're snacks and they're weird, we're all about them!

This week: odd gnoshes to beat the heat, ice cream with cheddar and sour cream potato chips. Also, finger salad (not real fingers).

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

I know they say if you can't stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. But even in the heat waves like this summer, you have to head into the kitchen for a snack. So we're back with some of the distinctive snack submissions that we've received on Twitter. This time, some quick and easy treats to keep cool, even if it draws stares of incredulity, like ice cream topped with cheddar and sour cream Ruffles potato chips. Max Leonhardt from New Orleans says it began in the early days of the pandemic.

MAX LEONHARDT: And everything was closing early except for the gas station corner store. And I think we grabbed the sour cream and cheddar Ruffles first. And then, as we were walking past the freezer section, we saw the Ben & Jerry's, and we decided, why not have both of those delicious treats mixed together?

SIMON: Because it's crazy? But Max's girlfriend, Bianka Northland, says it's salty, sweet, cheesy and even slightly classy.

BIANKA NORTHLAND: I don't know, like, cheese is kind of, like, a delicacy. So it feels, like, pretty gourmet when you eat it.

SIMON: Max and Bianka recommend the AmeriCone Dream ice cream. We couldn't find that flavor so subbed in Karamel Sutra - chocolate, caramel and vanilla - and asked editor D. Parvaz to step up to the plate.

(SOUNDBITE OF CRUNCHING)

D PARVAZ, BYLINE: That is so weird. So there are some parts of that first bite where you can't taste the sour cream at all. And that's when it's actually good because then you just get, like, the salty profile of the chip and the texture in the ice cream. But then when you taste the overwhelming cheddar sour cream thing, then it gets a little gnarly, I'm going to be honest.

SIMON: Ah - an editor chooses just the right word.

Our next recipe suggested is a finger salad. Mira Fox from Brooklyn says you start with lettuce - the sturdier, the better.

MIRA FOX: And then you just dip the components through the jars of - what I usually use are Kalamata olives and, like, marinated artichoke hearts. And you take your, like, leaf and you dip it through the marinades. And then you eat it, and, you know, every few bites, you also pop in an olive or pop in an artichoke heart or, you know, a carrot or whatever else you've got.

SIMON: And no dishes to wash. Just wash your hands - if you care. I gave finger salad a try.

(SOUNDBITE OF CRUNCHING)

SIMON: Mm. Mm. I mean, this is definitely the kind of snack you would eat by yourself over the sink. It's - let's put it this way - it's not a particularly social dish. But boy, you know, it's good. I like it.

We finished with a cucumber with a sprinkling of Tajin. That's a brand of Mexican seasoning with chili peppers, lime and sea salt. It's a common treat in Mexico and other parts of the world. Cary Torres of Honolulu suggested it.

CARY TORRES: I like the baby cucumbers best. You can use any cucumber, but baby cucumbers are smaller, and so they're a little bit crispier. So it's a little more like you're eating chips without all the carbs (laughter).

SIMON: And simple enough to make in NPR's test kitchen.

(SOUNDBITE OF CRUNCHING)

SIMON: Mm. This is good. Mm. And, you know, and it's refreshing. I mean, you have the piquance of the cucumber, the tang of the Tajin powder on it, the bite of the chili pepper, the...

Those are basic food groups, aren't they?

(SOUNDBITE OF BOOKER T. & THE M.G.'S "GREEN ONIONS")

