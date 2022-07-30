Accessibility links
Biden tests positive for COVID again Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, said Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, days after testing negative. O'Connor said Biden is not experiencing symptoms, and feels well.

Biden tests positive for COVID again

President Biden takes his face mask off on Thursday during a meeting on the U.S. Economy with CEOs and members of his Cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden takes his face mask off on Thursday during a meeting on the U.S. Economy with CEOs and members of his Cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House.

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, his physician, says.

"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," the doctor said in a letter released by the White House.

Biden uses first public outing since testing negative to tout his pandemic response

O'Connor said Biden is not experiencing symptoms, and feels well. The doctor said there's no reason to reinitiate treatment with Paxlovid at this time, but the president would "reinitiate strict isolation procedures."