The FDA commissioner talks about the latest on the baby formula shortage The baby formula shortage continues and NPR's Cheryl Corley talks to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf about why.

National The FDA commissioner talks about the latest on the baby formula shortage The FDA commissioner talks about the latest on the baby formula shortage Listen · 6:34 6:34 The baby formula shortage continues and NPR's Cheryl Corley talks to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf about why. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor