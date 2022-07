Some parts of the world saw increases in HIV cases Competing pandemics, an economic downturn and a war in Ukraine are all contributing to a rise in HIV infections. NPR's Cheryl Corley talks to the deputy executive director of UNAIDS.

Global Health Some parts of the world saw increases in HIV cases Some parts of the world saw increases in HIV cases Listen · 4:52 4:52 Competing pandemics, an economic downturn and a war in Ukraine are all contributing to a rise in HIV infections. NPR's Cheryl Corley talks to the deputy executive director of UNAIDS. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor