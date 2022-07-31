Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89

Enlarge this image toggle caption CBS via Getty Images CBS via Getty Images

Actor Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek series and in later Star Trek movies, has died at the age of 89. Her death was announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, on her Facebook page:

"I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years.

Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration," the post read.

This story will be updated.