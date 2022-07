Miami area's chief heat officer discusses her first-of-its-kind job NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with Jane Gilbert, Miami-Dade County's Chief Heat Officer, on how to address the effects of extreme heat and create a more heat-resilient future.

Climate Miami area's chief heat officer discusses her first-of-its-kind job Miami area's chief heat officer discusses her first-of-its-kind job Listen · 7:07 7:07 NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with Jane Gilbert, Miami-Dade County's Chief Heat Officer, on how to address the effects of extreme heat and create a more heat-resilient future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor