Putin's Stalin-era surveillance tactics NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about his recent piece in Foreign Affairs entitled "Putin's New Police State."

Europe Putin's Stalin-era surveillance tactics Putin's Stalin-era surveillance tactics Audio will be available later today. NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about his recent piece in Foreign Affairs entitled "Putin's New Police State." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor