Renowned journalist arrested in Guatemala's political crackdown Guatemalan authorities have arrested a prominent journalist and outspoken critic of the government, prompting outrage on the part of human rights activists.

Latin America Renowned journalist arrested in Guatemala's political crackdown Renowned journalist arrested in Guatemala's political crackdown Audio will be available later today. Guatemalan authorities have arrested a prominent journalist and outspoken critic of the government, prompting outrage on the part of human rights activists. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor