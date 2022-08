How white nationalists in Texas terrorized refugees after the Vietnam War Kirk Wallace Johnson tells the story of a bitter conflict that arose along the Gulf Coast when Vietnam war refugees began trawling for shrimp in the area. His book is The Fishermen and the Dragon.

Author Interviews How white nationalists in Texas terrorized refugees after the Vietnam War How white nationalists in Texas terrorized refugees after the Vietnam War Listen · 43:35 43:35 Kirk Wallace Johnson tells the story of a bitter conflict that arose along the Gulf Coast when Vietnam war refugees began trawling for shrimp in the area. His book is The Fishermen and the Dragon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor