Europe Ukraine: grain leaves port and calls grow for a probe into POWs' deaths Ukraine: grain leaves port and calls grow for a probe into POWs' deaths Listen · 3:19 3:19 The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa. Ukraine and Russia exchange accusations over who bombed a prison colony holding Ukrainian POWs in occupied Donbas.