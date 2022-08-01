Fishermen catch a Greenland shark in the Caribbean, off the coast of Belize

Greenland sharks can live for more than 400 years — they're the longest-living vertebrates on the planet. They are typically only found in deep, icy water in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid.

Greenland sharks can live for more than 400 years. They are the longest-living vertebrates on the planet, and they're typically only found in deep, icy water in the Arctic and North Atlantic. But one was recently discovered a long way from home. Local fishermen caught a Greenland shark in the Caribbean, off the coast of Belize - reportedly the first ever caught in those warm tropical waters. Hey, who says sharks don't take vacations?

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.